InvoCare Limited (IVC.AX) (ASX:IVC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

InvoCare Limited (IVC.AX) (ASX:IVC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get InvoCare Limited (IVC.AX) alerts:

InvoCare Limited (IVC.AX) Company Profile

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates 290 funeral locations, and 16 cemeteries and crematoria under various brands. It also offers HeavenAddress, an online memorial community service; LifeArt coffins; and Guardian Plan, a prepaid funeral plan.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for InvoCare Limited (IVC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvoCare Limited (IVC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.