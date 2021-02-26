Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 20,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 6,537 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 492,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,499. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

