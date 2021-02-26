Investors Buy Large Volume of Welbilt Put Options (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,440 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,242% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

NYSE:WBT opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 395.25 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $16.93.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welbilt by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Welbilt by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

