Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KB Home (KBH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KB Home (NYSE: KBH):
- 2/25/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
- 2/18/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from $41.25 to $46.00.
- 2/11/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/15/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home ended fiscal 2020 on an impressive note, with fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues and earnings beating analysts’ expectations. For fiscal 2020, although revenues declined 8.1%, earnings grew 9.8% from a year ago. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 42% for the fiscal fourth quarter, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Backlog at fiscal fourth quarter-end totaled 7,810 homes, up 54% from a year ago. Potential housing revenues from backlog also grew 63% to $2.96 billion. This marked the highest fourth quarter-end backlog (in terms of both homes and value) since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home to generate as much as $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021.”
- 1/13/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
KB Home stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,792. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 595,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 171,983 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $631,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
