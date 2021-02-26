Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,371. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.