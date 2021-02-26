Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.99

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,060,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

