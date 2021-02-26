Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.85 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €1.85 ($2.18) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.26 ($2.66).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

