Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,361. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.68. 102,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

