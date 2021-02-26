Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $59.79. 686,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,817,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $242.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 201,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Intel by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 40,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

