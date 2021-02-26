Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $280,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after buying an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,841,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 584,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.79. 3,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,336. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.