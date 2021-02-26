Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after buying an additional 852,699 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

