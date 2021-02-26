Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $223,000 in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of INFO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.17. 15,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

