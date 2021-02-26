Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.20. The stock had a trading volume of 166,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

