Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,973 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.75% of Insteel Industries worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN opened at $31.08 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $600.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

