Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 5,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NSP opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,183.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 80.1% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
