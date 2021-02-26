Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 5,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSP opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,183.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 80.1% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

