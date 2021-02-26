Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 5,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

In other news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

