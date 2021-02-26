Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,605 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 1,122,357 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Insmed by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 303,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insmed by 630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 262,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter.

INSM stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

