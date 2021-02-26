Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $155,110.41 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

