Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Sells $1,092,000.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of USFD opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in US Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $10,666,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

