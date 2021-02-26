Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells $2,966,400.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $754.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.42, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $818.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

