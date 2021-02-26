Insider Selling: The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,013. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,475 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

