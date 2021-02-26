Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 423,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 379,533 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Wedbush lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

