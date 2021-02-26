Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 423,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 379,533 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.
