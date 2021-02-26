Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells 13,604 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $415,738.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,531,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00.
- On Thursday, February 11th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,401,286.80.
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,483,070.35.
- On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $584,517.28.
- On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.
SLQT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 1,829,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,351. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of -187.94. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.
SLQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in SelectQuote by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.