Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells 13,604 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $415,738.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,531,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,401,286.80.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,483,070.35.

On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $584,517.28.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04.

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.

SLQT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 1,829,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,351. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of -187.94. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in SelectQuote by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

