Insider Selling: Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK) Director Sells C$400,000.00 in Stock

Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK) Director Patrick J. Laracy sold 1,000,000 shares of Red Moon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,093,557 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,422.80.
Shares of RMK stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.81 million and a P/E ratio of -127.50. Red Moon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.
Red Moon Resources Company Profile
