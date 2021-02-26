Insider Selling: Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK) Director Sells C$400,000.00 in Stock

Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK) Director Patrick J. Laracy sold 1,000,000 shares of Red Moon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,093,557 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,422.80.

Shares of RMK stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.81 million and a P/E ratio of -127.50. Red Moon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

Get Red Moon Resources alerts:

Red Moon Resources Company Profile

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Red Moon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Moon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.