Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells 1,188 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DGX opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.35. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 167,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after buying an additional 194,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

