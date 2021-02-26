Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells 6,571 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $541,647.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,208.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PATK opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.