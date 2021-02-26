Insider Selling: Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Sells 3,185 Shares of Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,185 shares in the company, valued at $821,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

