Insider Selling: Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larry Fernandes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ingredion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

