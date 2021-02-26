Insider Selling: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CEO Sells $10,412,841.18 in Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE HUM opened at $380.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

