Insider Selling: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CEO Sells 24,793 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $198,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,057,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee-Lean Shu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17.

GSIT stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 452,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

