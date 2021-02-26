Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Sells $58,690.50 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

