Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells 5,842 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,769. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

