Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $506,313.72 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total transaction of $506,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,095.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12.

EQIX stock opened at $638.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

