Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Sells 35,495 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EMN opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

