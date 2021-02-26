Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Sells 35,495 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
EMN opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $114.41.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.