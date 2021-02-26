Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Sells $4,943,725.65 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,310,269.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $47.50 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.82.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

