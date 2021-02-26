Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Sells 1,019 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $106,750.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 580 shares in the company, valued at $60,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Yoss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $399,062.40.

Shares of CRVL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.84. 2,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $110.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CorVel by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

