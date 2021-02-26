Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Sells 1,019 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $106,750.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 580 shares in the company, valued at $60,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jennifer Yoss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $399,062.40.
Shares of CRVL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.84. 2,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $110.79.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
