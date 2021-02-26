Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$35,040.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$981,120.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.24 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The company has a market cap of C$672.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMMC. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.79.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

