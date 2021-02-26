Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $831,115.95 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $831,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $3,395,035.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00.

ANET opened at $280.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $44,797,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

