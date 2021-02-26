Insider Selling: Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Major Shareholder Sells $133,992.60 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $133,992.60. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMHC stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.