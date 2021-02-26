Insider Selling: Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Major Shareholder Sells $133,992.60 in Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $133,992.60. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMHC stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

