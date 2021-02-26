Insider Selling: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) CEO Sells 191,097 Shares of Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COLD stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after buying an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after buying an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after buying an additional 1,729,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,470 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.