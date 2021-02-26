Insider Selling: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) CEO Sells 191,097 Shares of Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
COLD stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
