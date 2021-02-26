Insider Buying: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,752 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 117,376 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

