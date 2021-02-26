Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Michael K. Shields acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RVT opened at $17.88 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

