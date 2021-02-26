Insider Buying: Osprey Medical, Inc. (ASX:OSP) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Osprey Medical, Inc. (ASX:OSP) insider Neville Mitchell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($10,000.00).

Neville Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Neville Mitchell 479,141 shares of Osprey Medical stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Osprey Medical, Inc, a commercial stage company, provides contrast reduction and monitoring technologies. The company focuses on protecting patients from the harmful effects of X-ray dye used during commonly performed angiographic imaging procedures in the United States and internationally. It offers AVERT, AVERT Plus, DyeVert NG, DyeVert Plus System, and DyeVert Plus EZ Systems, which are used to reduce contrast injected into patients during standard cardiovascular and peripheral procedures.

