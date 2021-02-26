Insider Buying: Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42) per share, with a total value of £22,720 ($29,683.83).

Shares of EDIN opened at GBX 558.34 ($7.29) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 551 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 503.85. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 582 ($7.60). The company has a current ratio of 26.56, a quick ratio of 25.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm has a market cap of £961.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

