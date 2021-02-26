Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $199.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

