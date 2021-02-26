Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%.

Shares of ICD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 226,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,212. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 9,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $36,870.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $190,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,764 shares of company stock worth $367,615. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

