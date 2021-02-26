Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after acquiring an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Incyte by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after acquiring an additional 123,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

