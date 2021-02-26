Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,035. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.