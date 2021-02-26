Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

