Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $202.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.70. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

